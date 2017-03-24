DIY easy body butter recipe

Aromatic spa. Beautiful spa composition on wooden table (Photo: Natalia_Grabovskaya)

Soothe your skin with this super easy non-toxic skin cream from blogger MamaInstincts

DIY Body Butter Recipe

Ingredients:

• 1/3 cup of Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Organic Almond Oil

• 1/4 cup Organic Coconut Oil

• 1/4 cup Beeswax Organic Pastilles

• 1 teaspoon of Organic Vitamin E Oil

• 4 tablespoons Shea Butter

• Essential oils (optional)

Directions:

To make this recipe you’ll need to use the double boiler method. Melt the butter, coconut oil, olive oil and beeswax pastilles.

Once all the ingredients have melted, add the Vitamin E oil and essential oils.

Transfer to glass jar and wait for it to cold down. Once the mixture has harden it’s really to use!

If you want to give it a fluffier consistency, once the body butter has completely hardened, you can mix it using a hand mixer. Enjoy!

© 2017 WUSA-TV