DIY easy body butter recipe

Soothe your skin with this super easy non-toxic skin cream from blogger MamaInstincts!
DIY Body Butter Recipe
Ingredients:
• 1/3 cup of Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil or Organic Almond Oil
• 1/4 cup Organic Coconut Oil
• 1/4 cup Beeswax Organic Pastilles
• 1 teaspoon of Organic Vitamin E Oil
• 4 tablespoons Shea Butter
• Essential oils (optional)
Directions:
To make this recipe you’ll need to use the double boiler method. Melt the butter, coconut oil, olive oil and beeswax pastilles.
Once all the ingredients have melted, add the Vitamin E oil and essential oils.
Transfer to glass jar and wait for it to cold down. Once the mixture has harden it’s really to use!
If you want to give it a fluffier consistency, once the body butter has completely hardened, you can mix it using a hand mixer. Enjoy!
