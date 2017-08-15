WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Dine out for a great cause at P.F. Chang's

Laura Morgan, WUSA 1:19 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Wondering what to have for dinner tonight? We have a great option for you. On Tuesday Aug. 15, 10% of proceeds at P.F. Chang's restaurants in the Washington D.C. area are going to No Kid Hungry; an organization striving to end child hunger. Make a difference while dining on some delicious cuisine. Need a break from your go-to Chinese dish? Try their new entrée Singapore Black Pepper Chicken

 

 

This article is sponsored by P.F. Chang's. Find the location closest to you. 

For more dining out tips, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook and Twitter

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories