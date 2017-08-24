Delicious Pappa al Pomodoro soup recipe

Pappa al pomodoro, Italian tomato bread soup (Photo: A_Lein)

It's a huge step up from store-bought canned vegetable soup, and it's perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Thanks to Bibiana for the recipe!

Ingredients

1 whole Fennel, Sliced Thin

1 Red Onion, Sliced Thin

6 Garlic Cloves, Smashed

2 kg Ripe Tomatoes, Peeled and Chopped

4 qts Water

1 tbs Tomato Paste

1 tbs Red Pepper Flakes

1 tbs Dried Oregano

1 Loaf Day Old Country Bread, Cubed and Toasted

¼ bunchBasil, Torn

2 tbs Parmigiano

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Sweat the onions, fennel and garlic with the red pepper flakes, oregano, salt and pepper until translucent and soft

2. Add the tomatoes and sweat until wilted

3. Add the water and bring to a simmer, skim

4. Add the tomato paste

5. Using a whisk, break up the tomatoes until they are breaking apart into a soup

6. Using a hand blender, roughly blend about half the soup

7. Let simmer for about 10 min and season generously

8. Whisk in the bread and let it break apart and thicken the soup

9. Let simmer for a couple minutes and take the soup off the fire

10. Add the torn basil, parmigiano and EVOO to finish, season if needed

11. Ladle the soup into bowls, top with more EVOO, parmigiano and basil

