Delicious gluten free pancakes recipe

Gluten free pancakes (Photo: nata_vkusidey)

Happy National Pancake day! Today IHOP is giving away a free stack of pancakses. But if you'd prefer to celebrate at home, here's our favorite pancake recipe that's even gluten free!

Here's what you'll need:

Ingredients:

2 cups sifted gluten free all purpose flour (recommend rice based blend)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 cups buttermilk

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions :

1. Sift flour, and measure out 2 cups of sifted flour and place in a large bowl.

2. Whisk baking soda, salt and brown sugar into flour.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk, coconut oil and vanilla extract.

4. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and stir just until combined.

5. Ladle ¼ cup of batter per pancake onto hot lightly greased griddle.

6. Cook pancake until it bubbles on one side, and flip.

7. Cook until browned on other side.

** To freeze leftover pancakes, line baking sheet with parchment paper and place on sheet individually and place in freezer until slightly frozen and transfer to freeze safe ziploc bag.

Once you've made your pancakes today, send us a picture of your delicious stack of GF pancakes! And let us know what other pancake recipes you use that might adhere to certain dietary restrictions!

Thanks to Kristina LaRue for the recipe!

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)