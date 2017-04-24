DC Jazz Festival 2017

Since 2005, the DC Jazz Festival ® (DCJF) organization has provided enriching and entertaining jazz performances and programs that introduce students and adults from all walks of life to jazz, our nation’s singular original art form. DCJF presents a selection of the jazz genre’s most acclaimed artists as well as emerging artists, and provides enhanced exposure for the rich treasure trove of musicians from the Washington, DC area. Throughout the year, the DCJF nourishes the community with free educational programs that extend our reach into underserved communities and enhance the quality of life for DC public and charter school students.

The mission of the DC Jazz Festival (DCJF), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is to:

Present internationally world-renowned and emerging artists in celebration of jazz,

Unify diverse communities and enable connections between artists and audience year-round;

Advanc e jazz and music education by providing exciting, adventurous and diverse music experiences for audiences of all ages and backgrounds in greater DC as well as out-of-town visitors;

Provide performance opportunities for DC-based jazz musicians; and

Highlight DC as a major and vibrant center for jazz; and as a premier cultural destination

Our signature programs are the annual DCJazzFestTM, presented annually since 2005; the year-round DCJF Education Program, established in 2008; the Charles Fishman Embassy Series, established in 2012; and DCJazzPrixTM, established in 2015.

