The mission of the DC Jazz Festival (DCJF), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is to:
Present internationally world-renowned and emerging artists in celebration of jazz,
Unify diverse communities and enable connections between artists and audience year-round;
Advance jazz and music education by providing exciting, adventurous and diverse music experiences for audiences of all ages and backgrounds in greater DC as well as out-of-town visitors;
Provide performance opportunities for DC-based jazz musicians; and
Highlight DC as a major and vibrant center for jazz; and as a premier cultural destination
Our signature programs are the annual DCJazzFestTM, presented annually since 2005; the year-round DCJF Education Program, established in 2008; the Charles Fishman Embassy Series, established in 2012; and DCJazzPrixTM, established in 2015.
