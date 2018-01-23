DC dad to run 7 marathons in 7 days

WASHINGTON - Jonathan Terrell, 55, started running at age 49 and now he's traversing the globe in the race of his life.

Six years ago, the DC-based entrepreneur, husband and father of two sons says he felt overweight and out of shape. He devoted all of his time to building a company, while neglecting his health. Terrell says the moment of change came when he was about to turn 50 and knew that wanted to live a long life with his boys.

"I started a business in my 40s, I had kids in my 40s and my health was in the backseat," says Terrell. "I was in terrible shape. I had osteoporosis, I had reflux, I had sleep apnea, I was very overweight and I was miserable, too."

A friend of Terrell's started running marathons and inspired him to join a running group with his church. Terrell was hooked and six years later he has run 28 marathons.



On Tuesday, Terrell will embark on his toughest race yet: seven marathons in seven days on all seven continents. He is running as one of 54 competitors in the rigourous World Marathon Challenge. Not just a physical challenge, Terrell is also raising money for mental health programs at Children's National.

Follow his journey at: Taketherisk.run.

Also check out Terrell's easy warm-up tips and go over them with your doctor if you are inspired by him to start running:

Begin with a good Stretch

"A stiff neck and back can cause a problem," he says. "So stretch out your neck in all directions."Terrell also says you can loosen up your lower back by moving your hips around in a circular motion.

Engage Your Corps

"Make it a point to engage those abs as many times a day [as you can]," says Terrell. He says to place your hands on your upper and lower abs and press them in as you contract your muscles.

Get Down like a Cave Man

"We didn't evolve to be sitting in chairs and having a sedentary lifestyle," he says. "We evolved around fires and squats is a really great thing to open up the hips."

