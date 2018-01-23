WUSA
DC dad to run 7 marathons in 7 days

Jonathan Terrell went from unfit to ultra athlete. He is now competing in the 2018 World Marathon Challenge, which includes seven marathons, on seven continents over seven days. Follow his journey at www.taketherisk.run.

Markette Sheppard, WUSA 3:38 PM. EST January 23, 2018

WASHINGTON - Jonathan Terrell, 55, started running at age 49 and now he's traversing the globe in the race of his life. 

Six years ago, the DC-based entrepreneur, husband and father of two sons says he felt overweight and out of shape. He devoted all of his time to building a company, while neglecting his health. Terrell says the moment of change came when he was about to turn 50 and knew that wanted to live a long life with his boys. 

"I started a business in my 40s, I had kids in my 40s and my health was in the backseat," says Terrell. "I was in terrible shape. I had osteoporosis, I had reflux, I had sleep apnea, I was very overweight and I was miserable, too."

A friend of Terrell's started running marathons and inspired him to join a running group with his church. Terrell was hooked and six years later he has run 28 marathons. 

On Tuesday, Terrell will embark on his toughest race yet: seven marathons in seven days on all seven continents. He is running as one of 54 competitors in the rigourous World Marathon Challenge. Not just a physical challenge, Terrell is also raising money for mental health programs at Children's National

Follow his journey at: Taketherisk.run.

Also check out Terrell's easy warm-up tips and go over them with your doctor if you are inspired by him to start running:

  1. Begin with a good Stretch  
    "A stiff neck and back can cause a problem," he says. "So stretch out your neck in all directions."Terrell also says you can loosen up your lower back by moving your hips around in a circular motion.
     
  2. Engage Your Corps
    "Make it a point to engage those abs as many times a day [as you can]," says Terrell. He says to place your hands on your upper and lower abs and press them in as you contract your muscles.
     
  3. Get Down like a Cave Man
    "We didn't evolve to be sitting in chairs and having a sedentary lifestyle," he says. "We evolved around fires and squats is a really great thing to open up the hips."

Want more workout and wellness tips? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch every day at 9am on WUSA9. 

 

 

