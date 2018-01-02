DC-area native stars in new season of 'Innovation Nation'

WASHINGTON - The DC-area is home to many famous entertainers, and the latest rising star to shine is the newest correspondent of The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation on CBS.

Albert Lawrence, an Alexandria, Va. native and Mount Vernon High School alum, joined season four of the Emmy-award winning show and has been crisscrossing the country ever since on a quest to learn from innovators and leaders in the realm of science and tech.

"We meet up with these great folks who have come up with fascinating ways to solve real-world problems," says Lawrence.

Although Lawrence was a theater major at Yale University, he says a course on pop culture and science helped to prep him for his new gig.

"Thankfully, there was a class called Popular Novels and Chemistry, so what we would do was read novels and look at the science within them and then we would go into the labs and try to do experiments that corresponded with what we had just read" he says.

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation hosted by Mo Rocca, who is a native Washingtonian, airs Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. on WUSA 9.

© 2018 WUSA-TV