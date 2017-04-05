Dating with Autism: list of websites & apps for singles!

Couple kissing behind red heart (Photo: waewkid)

The dating world is crazy, so it's about time there are more options for all kinds of people - especially those with Autism! We chatted with Autism specialist Jonathan Rhoads on some of the great dating (and friendship!) sites.

"The Adult Autism Spectrum Friends, A.K.A. The Spectrum Friends, is for Autistic Adults (18 years and older) living in the D.C. area: Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Organized by an Autistic Adult, for Autistic Adults. We are an inclusive group, ALL Autistic diagnoses are welcome. Verbal or Non-speaking ALL Autistic adults are welcome to join."

"The Autistics Association of Greater Washington meets monthly at the Teaism at Penn Quarter restaurant in downtown Washington, DC"

"Whether its love and romance, friendship or chat you're looking for, start connecting with those like-minded people out there - people who will be looking for the same things that you are.Be a part of your own on-line dating and friendship community – a safer place to be, and designed especially for you."

"Our innovative Spectrum Compatibility Test ™ does the work for you by narrowing the field from thousands of prospects to match your spectrum attributes with a select group of spectrum compatible matches with whom you can build a quality relationship."

"Aspie-singles.com is a free and non profit, crowdfunded, dating site for people with Asperger’s / ASD. Finding someone with similar traits makes it easier for us to feel safe and understood."

"youBelong is the first social network for exceptional people and their families! We want youBelong to be the go to place for people with special needs to stay connected with others."

