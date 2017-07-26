Date night ideas your partner will love: July 28 - 30

Senior black couple dancing in their back garden (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

Make the most of what's left of the summer with an active date that couples of all ages and budgets can enjoy!

Late-night monuments tour

Thousands visit the District every year to explore the several must-see monuments, memorials and attractions. Shake up the standard foot tour with an evening bike ride around the monuments, which light up when night falls. If you don't own bikes of your own, you can rent from Capital Bikeshare off the street for just a few dollars per hour.

Stand-up paddleboard

Learn how to master fastest-growing paddle sport at Surf Reston, which offers guided sessions at four different locations. This weekend looks mostly calm on the weather front, so catch some sun and some waves while it lasts. Be sure to confirm your session online and sign your waivers before making the drive!

It takes two to tango

For dancers of any and all abilities levels: try a couples' dance class at Dance Bethesda! This weekend will feature the Foxtrot on Saturday and a salsa class on Sunday. First-time clients even receive a complimentary lesson for free. 5268-M Nicholson Ln. Silver Spring, MD.

© 2017 WUSA-TV