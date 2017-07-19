Date night ideas for couples of all ages

Man carrying young woman on his shoulders (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

Don't waste another summer evening on the same old Netflix and chill. Get up and get active with one of these unforgettable date night ideas instead!

Pick your produce

Spend a day this weekend at Butler's Orchard in Germantown, Md., where seasonal fruit and veggies abound at every turn. Roam the 300+ acres of farmland or browse through the market, where customers can purchase homemade cider, fresh dairy products or baked goods.

Cook for two

Escape the humidity with an indoor cooking class at CulinAerie in D.C. This weekend's menu includes steak, Thai curry, fried chicken and West African street cuisine. This would also make for a fun group date! 1131 14th St. NW

Paint and sip

Enjoy a nice glass of wine (or two!) and a step-by-step paint class taught by a seasoned instructor at Muse Paintbar at the National Harbor. All ability levels are welcome and encouraged to attend! The area also includes boutique shops, restaurants and even a Ferris wheel right next to the water.

