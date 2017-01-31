Date Night Destinations in DC

DC Skyline (Photo: Sean Pavone, Sean Pavone 2015)

Things are heating up in DC this February and Date Nights DC are showing you all the best locations to venture to all month! (Plus they're giving away free stuff every day)

Here's some of their fabulous ideas!

MUSEUMS

The National Gallery of Art presents some of the world’s finest works of art, while its sculpture garden serves as an ideal romantic rendezvous. Walk by Robert Indiana’s famed AMOR (which translates to “Love”) sculpture, then take to the ice at the on-site ice rink. Admission costs just $8.50 per person, while skate rentals are only $3 per person.

National Gallery of Art East Wing! After a three-year renovation, the museum wing closest to the Capitol has added two sky-lit tower galleries, two staircases connecting all levels of the museum, a rooftop terrace with a blue rooster sculpture and, best of all, more than 500 works of art, including pieces by Alexander Calder, Barbara Kruger, Jasper Johns, Pablo Picasso and Mark Rothko. Admission is amazingly free.

RESTAURANTS

ENO Wine Bar in Georgetown serves up wine flights, along with delicious charcuterie, cheese and chocolate pairings, making for a fantastic first stop on date night (we suggest you go for the deliciously sweet Temptation for Two deal). Then, head next door for dinner at Bourbon Steak, which features (you guessed it) amazing cuts of steak and an award-winning cocktail program. Finally, up the romance with the ValentENO package at the Four Seasons Hotel, one of the city’s most luxurious hotels.

This José Andrés property achieved Bib Gourmand status in DC’s first Michelin Guide, an award given to restaurants serving high quality cuisine at affordable prices. China Chilcano is located in Penn Quarter, serving up a delightful rendition on Peruvian food, with accompanying flavors from China and Japan. Relish in the combination and Andrés’ mash-up skills, and you’ll leave without completely emptying your wallet.

ADVENTURE

Discover the enthralling world of espionage at one of DC’s most popular museums. The International Spy Museum is not just for kids: Adults will also love embarking on an Operation Spy mission and learning all about James Bond’s foils in Exquisitely Evil: 50 Years of Bond Villains. Of course, there’s also the museum’s extensive collection of artifacts, from a lipstick pistol to an Enigma cipher machine. Afterwards, we recommend recapping your espionage adventure while sipping one of the 40 beers and wines on tap at nearby Penn Commons.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company regularly presents some of the most critically acclaimed alternative theater productions in the District. These thought-provoking plays make for great date night fodder (and are generally geared towards adults), and there are plenty of dining options nearby. February’s main attraction is Baby Screams Miracle, concerning how a family faces an epic storm.

