Cupid's undie run

Chris and Markette talk with the cupid race director Chad Bartlett, and 2 mothers Megan Thynge and Kathleen Brown, with their kids who the race benefits. The cupid undie run takes place Saturday, February 11th, from 1-5pm at the Park at 14th.

WUSA 11:23 AM. EST February 06, 2017

