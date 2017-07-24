Crispy BBQ chicken recipe

Breaded Chicken Strips with Linguine (Photo: Lauri Patterson)

Get your fried chicken fix taken care of with some low-fat BBQ tenders! Thanks to EatingWell for the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup prepared barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

1½ pounds chicken tenders (see Note)

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 large eggs

1¾ cups coarse dry breadcrumbs

Olive oil or canola oil cooking spray

Directions:

1. Combine barbecue sauce, mustard and honey in a large bowl. Set aside ½ cup of the sauce in a small bowl. Cut any large chicken tenders in half lengthwise, then add all the tenders to the large bowl with the remaining sauce; stir to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

2. Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

3. Combine flour, salt and pepper in a shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs in another shallow dish. Place breadcrumbs in a third shallow dish. Coat each tender in flour, shaking off any excess. Dip in egg and let any excess drip off. Then roll in the breadcrumbs, shaking off any excess. Place the tenders on the prepared baking sheet. Generously coat both sides of each tender with cooking spray.

4. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn each tender over and continue baking until the outside is crisp and the tenders are cooked through, about 10 minutes more. Serve with the reserved sauce for dipping.

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch every day at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV