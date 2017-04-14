Crab, tarragon and light creamy potatoes

If you're not planning on traveling to France anytime soon, here's how you can bring the French food to you. This recipe for Crab with Tarragon and light creamy potatoes will send your taste buds to Paris with every tantalizing bite. A special thank you to Chef Raphel Francois from Les DeSales for this French-inspired recipe!

Ingredients for light creamy potatoes:

500gr / 17Oz of potatoes pulp

100 gr/ 3.5Oz olive oil

70gr / 2.4 Oz canola oil, organic

150gr/ 5.2Oz cream

150gr/ 5.2Oz milk

7gr/ 0.2Oz of salt

Ingredients for crab mix:

300gr/ 10.5Oz crab meat (blue crab)

10gr/ 0.3Oz olive oil

40/ 1.2Ozgr of fresh shallot

1 bunch of fresh tarragon

4 gr/ 0.14Oz of Himalayan salt

2 gr of chili flake

Directions:

Boil 6 potatoes in order to produce 500gr of pulp. While still hot add olive oil, canola oil, cream, milk, and salt. Whisk until smooth. On the stove top, gently warm crab meat with olive oil and season it with sea salt and chili flakes. Remove from heat, add 2 spoons of fresh chopped tarragon and shallots. Move 2 spoons of crab mixture per person to a bowl and 4 scoops of creamy potatoes on top.

