Coughing up laughs with Actor/Comedian Adam Ferrara

"Top Gear USA" actor and comedian Adam Ferrara is performing at the Improv, he stops by the Great Day studios to share his experience with "germy travelers" and his very "loud" families. Ferarra is performing at the DC Improv Friday November 3rd and Satu

WUSA 11:56 AM. EDT November 02, 2017

