Coughing up laughs with Actor/Comedian Adam Ferrara
"Top Gear USA" actor and comedian Adam Ferrara is performing at the Improv, he stops by the Great Day studios to share his experience with "germy travelers" and his very "loud" families. Ferarra is performing at the DC Improv Friday November 3rd and Satu
WUSA 11:56 AM. EDT November 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
Men risked their lives to save Maryland woman in Vegas shooting
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Md. woman loses eye, in coma after Las Vegas massacre
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Allegations of racism, favoritism at PGPD prompt DOJ investigation
-
Woman on a mission to clean up community-one cart at a time
-
Tuesday night weather webcast
-
Father of local shooting victim talks about daughter's call from hospital
More Stories
-
Va. man assaults wife with hatchet, takes his own…Nov. 1, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
-
Man, woman found dead in the middle of the road in Md.Nov. 2, 2017, 8:57 a.m.
-
A Spring-Like Feel Thursday & FridayFeb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.