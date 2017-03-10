Comedian Guy Torry comes to DC Improv

Actor and Comedian Guy Torry visits Great Day and talks about his life as a comedian and his upcoming shows at D.C. Improv. Catch Guy at D.C. Improv tonight at 7:30 pm and 9:45 pm or Saturday (same time) and Sunday at 7:30.

WUSA 11:21 AM. EST March 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories