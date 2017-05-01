Coconut shrimp with strawberry dipping sauce

Fried Organic Coconut Shrimp (Photo: bhofack2)

Seafood, let alone shrimp-based meals are always a great option for any meal. This recipe takes your average cocktail shrimp recipe up a notch by adding coconut shrimp and a sweet yet savory strawberry dipping sauce. A special thank you goes out to Tara's Multicultural Table for this awesome recipe.

Ingredients for Dipping Sauce:

1 teaspoon canola oil + more for frying

1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons strawberry preserves

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1-2 chipotle peppers stemmed, seeds removed, and finely minced

1 cup finely chopped strawberries

Ingredients for Coconut Shrimp:

1 cup flaked coconut

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon salt

2 egg whites

3/4 cup all purpose flour

3/4 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails on

Directions:

In a small skillet, drizzle 1 teaspoon canola oil over medium heat. Once heated, add the red onions. Cook until beginning to soften and become translucent. Whisk in the strawberry preserves, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, and chipotle. Continue to whisk until the mixture is heated through and becomes smooth. Stir in the strawberries. Cook until the sauce begins to bubble. Remove from heat. If desired, use an immersion blender to smooth. In a large skillet, pour oil until 1/2 inch deep over medium-high heat. In a rimmed plate, combine coconut, panko, and salt. In a shallow bowl, beat together egg whites. On another rimmed plate, add flour. Coat the shrimp in the flour. Shake off the excess and coat in egg whites. Toss in the coconut-panko mixture. Once the oil is heated, fry the coated shrimp until crisp and golden, 3-4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on towel lined plate. Serve immediately with warm dipping sauce.

