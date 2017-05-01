Coconut shrimp with strawberry dipping sauce

Seafood, let alone shrimp-based meals are always a great option for any meal. This recipe takes your average cocktail shrimp recipe up a notch by adding coconut shrimp and a sweet yet savory strawberry dipping sauce. A special thank you goes out to Tara's Multicultural Table for this awesome recipe.
Ingredients for Dipping Sauce:
1 teaspoon canola oil + more for frying
1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons strawberry preserves
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons light brown sugar
1-2 chipotle peppers stemmed, seeds removed, and finely minced
1 cup finely chopped strawberries
Ingredients for Coconut Shrimp:
1 cup flaked coconut
1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 teaspoon salt
2 egg whites
3/4 cup all purpose flour
3/4 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined with tails on
Directions:
- In a small skillet, drizzle 1 teaspoon canola oil over medium heat.
- Once heated, add the red onions.
- Cook until beginning to soften and become translucent. Whisk in the strawberry preserves, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, and chipotle.
- Continue to whisk until the mixture is heated through and becomes smooth.
- Stir in the strawberries. Cook until the sauce begins to bubble. Remove from heat. If desired, use an immersion blender to smooth.
- In a large skillet, pour oil until 1/2 inch deep over medium-high heat.
- In a rimmed plate, combine coconut, panko, and salt. In a shallow bowl, beat together egg whites. On another rimmed plate, add flour.
- Coat the shrimp in the flour. Shake off the excess and coat in egg whites. Toss in the coconut-panko mixture. Once the oil is heated, fry the coated shrimp until crisp and golden, 3-4 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on towel lined plate.
- Serve immediately with warm dipping sauce.
