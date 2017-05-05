Classic lemonade recipe

Lemonade in the jug (Photo: oksix)

Lemonade; the perfect summer time drink. Since National Lemonade day is this Sunday, what better way to celebrate it then with an easy old fashioned recipe. This recipe teaches you how to make your own plain lemonade, but you can use this same recipe to make a variety of flavors. If you love strawberries, throw strawberries in a blender to give it a new flavor, or try blueberries for a different twist. As a bonus tip, to make the lemonade more special play Beyonce's titular album. A special thank you goes to Food.com for the tasty drink.

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cup lemon juice (about 4-6 lemons)

3 -4 cups cold water

Directions

Make simple syrup by heating the sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan until the sugar dissolves completely.

While the sugar is dissolving, juice the lemons.

Add the juice and the sugar water to a pitcher. Add 3 to 4 cups of cold water, more or less to the desired strength.

Refrigerate 30 to 40 minutes. If the lemonade is a little sweet, add a little more juice.

Serve with ice and sliced lemons.

