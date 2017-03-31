Chuck's Wagon BBQ smoked chicken recipe

If you don't smell smoke, it ain't real barbeque! That's Chuck's Wagon BBQ's motto. They are sharing their smoked chicken recipe, sure to be a hit at your backyard barbeque.

Serves Four

Ingredients

16 wings, drummette and flat separated

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of black pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons Goya all purpose seasoning

2 tablespoons paprika

Oil for frying (canola,vegetable)

Wood of choice (prefer apple or hickory)

Charcoal (if not using gas grill)

Cooking Instructions:

1. Coat the wingettes with the olive oil

2. Mix the dry seasonings together, and coat the wings with the spice mix

3. Prepare your smoker – if gas preheat to 275

4. If charcoal, add heat charcoal until it starts to form a white ash; move coals to one side of your grill; add wood

5. Place wings directly on the grate or on an aluminum pan with holes to allow the smoke to flow. Add more wood as needed to continue smoke. Smoke the wings for two hours or until the internal temperature reaches 160

6. Once the wings are done, remove from smoker.

7. Heat your oil (canola, vegetable) to 350. Once the oil reaches temperature, fry your wings, in batches, for 2 minutes

8. Toss in your favorite sauce (bbq, hot, or CWBBQ Mombo) and enjoy!

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch every day at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV