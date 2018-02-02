Chia seed crusted salmon recipe

Organic Pan Seared Salmon (Photo: bhofack2)

February is American Heart Month and we have an easy heart healthy salmon recipe from Jaime Coffey Martinez, owner and founder of Nutrition CPR and Registered Dietitian.

The Chia seed crusted salmon is heart healthy for not one but two reasons:

Salmon is rich in omega 3 fatty acids, it reduces triglycerides and increases HDL (good) cholesterol Jaime says. Salmon also changes LDL particle size to decrease cardiovascular risk. Chia Seeds contain plant based omega 3 fatty acids, which reduces inflammation and risk of stroke and heart attack.

So here is Jaime’s chia seed salmon crusted recipe:

Ingredients:

6 wild salmon fillets

1/4 cup of Dijon mustard

1/3 cup of black chia seeds

1/4 cup of Soy Sauce or Coconut Aminos

1/4 cup avocado oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Stir together the mustard and soy sauce and then rub/marinate all over the salmon.

Spread the chia seeds on a plate, and then place what would be the skin-side of the salmon on the seeds to coat the fillet.

Heat 1/2 the avocado oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Sear the salmon in two batches, seeded-side down, until browned around the edges and the seeds are set and form a crust, about 3 minutes per batch. Transfer the salmon, seeded-side up, to a baking sheet greased with the remainder of the oil. Transfer to the oven and bake until cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Adapted from this recipe

