Cherry cheese cupcake recipe

It's national Cherry Cheesecake day and what better way to celebrate it than with a tasty recipe. This recipe for cherry cheese cupcakes has a sweet, buttery crust with creamy cheesecake and classic cherries and only takes 30 minutes! A special thank you to The Cozy Cook for this super easy recipe.

Ingredients:

Crust

1.5 cups graham cracker crumbs

½ cup butter, melted

¼ cup sugar

Filling

16 oz. cream cheese softened

¼ cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

21 oz. cherry pie filling

Directions:

For the Crust:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine all of the crust ingredients in a large bowl & divide evenly on the bottom of each muffin tin and press down until firm to form the crust. Bake for 5 minutes and remove from the oven.

3. Let it cool completely in the tin.

For the Filling:

1. Combine all of the filling ingredients except for the cherry pie filling.

2. Disperse evenly into each muffin tin, leaving each ⅔ full. Bake for 15 minutes, or until set.

3. Top each with cherry filling and chill in the fridge until cooled completely.

