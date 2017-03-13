Smoothie with cherries, chocolate and nuts. Selective focus (Photo: La_vanda, La_vanda)

Now we all know that starting your day with a fresh smoothie is super beneficial. Even though spring hasn't exactly sprung, this cherry blossom smoothie recipe will surely have you in the mood for the upcoming festival. Inspired by the Canadian confection known as "Cherry Blossom Candy Bars", to capture the authenticity of the bars top the smoothies with shaved dairy free chocolate. Although they're delicious without the garnish, a little chocolate never hurts! Here is a from Alisha at Go Dairy Free:

Ingredients

1 cup frozen dark sweet cherries (unsweetened)

½ cup So Delicious Dairy Free Vanilla Cultured Coconut Milk

1 cup So Delicious Dairy Free Unsweetened Coconut Milk Beverage

1 tablespoon natural peanut butter

¼ teaspoon coconut extract

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract or pure flavoring

1 packet stevia or sweetener of choice (see Alisa's notes above)

Ice, as needed (optional)

Shaved dairy-free dark chocolate, for garnish (optional)

Directions

Place the cherries, dairy-free yogurt, milk beverage, peanut butter and extracts in your blender and puree until smooth.

Taste test, and blend in your favorite sweetener, to taste If desired. Blend in ice for a slightly thicker, icier consistency.

