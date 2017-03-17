Cherry Blossom cocktail recipe from the DC cherry blossom PUB

Credit to Washingtonian

Make the famous "Eat Drink and Be Cherry" cocktail from DC's hottest Pop-Up Bar! Thanks to our friends at Southern Efficiency for the recipe!

Ingredients:

3/4 oz. of Japanese whiskey

3/4 oz. of Luxardo Sangue Morrocco brandy

1/2 oz. of almond liqueur

1 oz. of simple syrup (2 parts sugar to 1 part water)

1/4 oz. of lemon juice

Club soda to top it off

Directions:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker except the club soda

Mix well and strain over ice

Top off with club soda and stir

Garnish with fresh cherries!

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV