Photo courtesy of villageatleesburg.com (Photo: Custom)

LEESBURG, VA (WUSA9) - Need an escape for the holiday weekend? The Village at Leesburg's Winter Ice Festival is happening Saturday January 13th. See 8 world renowned ice carvers face off in an intense competition. Show off your own skills on a skating rink, or just enjoy strolling the whimsical boulevard. Make your Instagram followers jealous with a photo of Slapshot from the Washington Capitals, or a food pic from one of the area's popular restaurants. There's something for everyone at this winter wonderland.

This article is sponsored by The Village at Leesburg

For more local events, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2018 WUSA-TV