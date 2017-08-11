Champagne popsicles recipe

If you can't decide between having champagne or cooling down with an ice cold popsicle, choose both! Anyone can make these delicious champagne popsicles right in their home! Happy summer! Thanks to Bakers Royale for the recipe!

Ingredients: 3/4 cup Barefoot Bubbly Berry Fusion

3/4 cup Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry Champagne

8-10 oz of mixed berries, apples and pomegranate arils

Directions:

1) Fill half of popsicle wells with Barefoot Bubbly Berry Fusion and the other popsicle wells half way up with Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry Champagne.

2) Layer each well with a variety of berries, apples, and pomegranates.

3) Cover top of popsicle mold with foil.

4) Create a hole in the center of each well large enough to insert a popsicle stick, then insert the stick.

5) Put in freezer and freeze until solid (about 2-4 hours). Yields 10 popsicles.

