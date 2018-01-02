Chai Carrot Pie with Gingersnap Crust

Check out this amazing recipe for Chai Carrot Pie with Gingersnap Crust. Former Ohio Senator, Capri Cafaro, says this "pie-partisan" treat has made her friends on both side of the aisle!

Ingredients for Pie Filling (from Cooking Light) • 6 ounces 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened • 9 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided • 1 1/4 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided • 3 large eggs, divided • 1 1/2 pounds carrots, peeled, trimmed, and cut into 1/2-in. pieces • 6 cups water • 3/4 cup evaporated 2% milk • 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger • 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg • 1/8 teaspoon ground fennel seeds • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds

Ingredients for Crust (from Martha Stewart) • 1 3/4 cups gingersnap crumbs • 1/4 cup packed dark-brown sugar • 1 tablespoon unbleached all-purpose ﬂour • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt • 4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

Great Day Washington Video: Pie Partisan with Capri Cafaro

Directions:

Crust (from Martha Stewart) 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 2. In a large bowl, whisk together gingersnap crumbs, brown sugar, ﬂour, and salt. Add butter and stir until mixture is well combined. Press some of the mixture against the side of the bowl with your ﬁngers. If the crumbs do not hold together, add cold water, a little at a time, up to 1 tablespoon, and stir to combine. 3. Press crumb mixture into a 9-inch pie plate, evenly covering the bottom and sides. Transfer to freezer and chill for 10 minutes. Place pie plate on a baking sheet and bake until crust is fragrant and set, about 10 minutes. Transfer pie to a wire rack; let cool completely.

Pie Filling (from Cooking Light) 1. Prepare the filling: Beat cream cheese, 1/4 cup granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 egg with an electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Chill until ready to use.

2. Bring carrots and 6 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Boil until carrots are tender, about 25 minutes; drain well. Place carrots, evaporated milk, brown sugar, orange juice, vinegar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, fennel seeds, remaining 5 tablespoons granulated sugar, and 3/4 teaspoon vanilla in a blender. Remove centerpiece of blender lid (to allow steam to escape); secure lid on blender, and place a clean towel over opening in lid (to avoid splatters). Blend until smooth. Transfer carrot mixture to a bowl. Whisk in remaining 2 eggs.

3. Transfer chilled cream cheese mixture to prepared crust, smoothing with a rubber spatula. Carefully spoon carrot mixture over cream cheese mixture, making sure not to mix into the cream cheese; smooth into an even layer.

4. Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F; sprinkle almonds over pie. Bake just until set, 40 to 45 more minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 45 minutes; chill 2 hours before serving.

