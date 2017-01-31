WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- It's the Year of the Fire Rooster! The tenth year of the twelve-year Chinese zodiac cycle. So what does it mean?

Those born in the Year of the Fire Rooster have a great sense of time, are generally considered trustworthy, and good with keeping their finances in check.

The rooster sign varies in personalities. They include: Wood Rooster, Earth Rooster, Metal Rooster, Water Rooster, and of course... the Fire Rooster.

According to the Happy Chinese New Year Travel Guide, all Rooster personalities are independent, capable, warm-hearted and quick-minded.

Peter Chang, Owner and Chef of the highly successful Peter Chang restaurants stopped by Great Day Washington with his daughter Lydia to show a nice meal that goes well with the Fire Rooster New Year.

Lydia Chang says, "It's a tradition to wear something red, and we are going to eat something red."

Peter Chang prepares a nice stir fried chicken with Sichuan chili peppers. The red peppers in the dish are to bring in the red of the Fire Rooster. "Red represents happiness, fortune, and we hope to bring that all to you," adds Lydia Chang.

Peter Chang restaurants started in 2011 in Charlottesville, Va. Their latest addition is in Rockville Town Square, where they are celebrating their second anniversary. In total, the former personal chef for the Chinese ambassador now has 9 restaurants in the mid-Atlantic region. Peter Chang is expanding to Bethesda in May.

