Celebrate Haiti Week With This Authentic Haitian Cuisine
The Ambassador to Haiti, Paul G. Altidor, and Haitian chef Dimitri Lilavois celebrate Haiti week by creating an authentic Haitian dish, which you can learn from them directly with free cooking classes at the Haitian embassy.
WUSA 12:29 PM. EDT May 17, 2017
