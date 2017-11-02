WUSA
Close

Hanging with Chef Spike Mendelsohn

Andi Hauser, WUSA 2:47 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

DC's culinary powerhouse Spike Mendelsohn dishes about being the chairman of D.C. Food Policy, the Chef Ambassador for CARE International and his partnership with The Chickery.

The Chickery, fast-casual concept has partnered with Chef Spike, former Top Chef contestant and chef-owner of popular Washington D.C. restaurants Good Stuff Eatery, Santa Rosa Taqueria and We, The Pizza.  

To keep things interesting,The Chickery has debut two new menus and a complete rebranding of their Dupont Circle location. That location is also introducing a new late-night menu that will be available Thursday through Sunday from 9:30 P.M. to 3:30 A.M. 

On that new menu you'll find The Chicken Cone! Yes, it's fried chicken tenders wrapped in a warm waffle cone drizzled with a sauce of your choice.  It might be reason enough for me to stay up past my bedtime! 

