DC's culinary powerhouse Spike Mendelsohn dishes about being the chairman of D.C. Food Policy, the Chef Ambassador for CARE International and his partnership with The Chickery.

The Chickery, fast-casual concept has partnered with Chef Spike, former Top Chef contestant and chef-owner of popular Washington D.C. restaurants Good Stuff Eatery, Santa Rosa Taqueria and We, The Pizza.

=====================================================================================

Great Day Washington Videos:

In the kitchen with Chef Spike Mendelsohn

Late Night Chicken Delights!!!

Chicken, chicken, and more chicken with Chef Spike Mendelsohn and The Chickery

=====================================================================================

To keep things interesting,The Chickery has debut two new menus and a complete rebranding of their Dupont Circle location. That location is also introducing a new late-night menu that will be available Thursday through Sunday from 9:30 P.M. to 3:30 A.M.

On that new menu you'll find The Chicken Cone! Yes, it's fried chicken tenders wrapped in a warm waffle cone drizzled with a sauce of your choice. It might be reason enough for me to stay up past my bedtime!

Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more fun features like this!

© 2017 WUSA-TV