Caps Casino Night: Play blackjack shoulder to shoulder with the Caps

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Color analyst and former Washington Capitals Right Winger, Craig Laughlin gave Great Day Washington the inside scoop on Capitals Casino Night, which is this Thursday, Jan. 4 at the MGM National Harbor from 6-10 p.m.

Fans can join players in poker, roulette, craps, blackjack, slots and more during Capitals Casino night.

"It's a chance for the players and the fans to hobnob together and they get to hang out," Laughlin said. "The fans here in Washington are some of the best in the NHL."

In addition to casino games, another unique element of the night will be the live and silent auctions where fans have the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes and experiences including:

Escape Room with Alex Ovechkin , Evgeny Kuznetsov , Dmitry Orlov and Devante Smith- Pelly

Ovechkin Evgeny Kuznetsov Orlov Devante Pelly Top Golf with T.J. Oshie , Chandler Stephenson and Tom Wilson

Oshie A wine tasting with John Carlson, Alex Chiasson , Braden Holtby and Brooks Orpik

The proceeds from the event go to the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation which raises money for charities in our area.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets at WashCaps.com/casinonight

