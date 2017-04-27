Cajun grilled vegetables recipe

(Photo: zia_shusha, Idijatullina Veronika)

Grilling season is finally here! And this weekend looks perfect for some outdoor cooking. To make sure your next BBQ isn’t too heavy, here’s a great and easy recipe for some grilled veggies to add to your next cookout.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients :

¼ cup light olive oil

1 tsp Cajun seasoning

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

2 zucchinis, cut into ½ inch slices

2 large white onions, sliced into ½ inch wedges

2 yellow squash, cut into ½ inch slices

Instructions :

1. In a small bowl, mix together light olive oil, Cajun seasoning, salt, cayenne pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. Place zucchinis, white onions, and yellow squash in a bowl, and cover with the olive oil mixture. Cover bowl, and marinate vegetables in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes.

2. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat and lightly oil grate.

3. Place marinated vegetable pieces on skewers or directly on the grill. Cook 5 minutes, or to desired doneness.

Thanks to Kelly for the recipe!

You’ll have these prepped and ready to grill in no time, and they’ll be a great addition to your cookout. Let us know what else you love to grill on Twitter @greatdaywash!

Want more recipes like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter &Instagram for more! Watch weekdays at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV