Brawny celebrates Women's History Month

Brawney, the paper towels with the lumberjack on the front, is celebrating Women's History Month by replacing the flannel clad man on the packaging with flannel clad woman.

Brawney is launching it's second annual #StrengthHasNoGender campaign by:

a.) swapping the lumberjack for a lumberjane.

b.) launching a series of videos featuring women in STEM jobs and women who've broken barriers throughout history.

c.) partnering with Girls Inc. to promote STEM education for girls with a $75,000 donation.

Let's meet the women who are featured in the #StrengthHasNoGender STEM videos:

Vernice Armour – the first African-American female combat pilot in the U.S. and first African-American female pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Dr. Anna Kornbrot – an oral surgeon and clinical assistant professor of OMFS at Penn Dental School who was the first woman to graduate from Columbia College.





Patty Lopez, Ph.D. – a platform applications engineer at Intel who has released more than 50 products across five business lines over her career and holds seven imaging patents.





Brittany Wenger – the first place winner in the 2012 Google Science Fair who developed the app Cloud4Cancer, a breast cancer diagnosis test.

