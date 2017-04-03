The 'Big Train' burger recipe

For the Burger:

Brioche bun

1 slice aged cheddar

2 slices bacon

1 T Mayonnaise

1 T Steak Sauce

2 tsp Jalapeño Relish

2 ea Onion Rings

Jalapeno Relish:

1 cup Champagne Vinegar

1 cup Rice Wine vinegar

1 cup Water

1/4 cup Sugar

10 ea Jalapenos

1. De-seed the jalapenos and small dice. Bring all of the liquids and sugar up to a boil.

2. When liquid is hot, pour over the jalapenos.

3. Once cool refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Steak Sauce:

1 cup Worcestershire

2 tsp Dry Oregano

1.5 cup Water

2 tsp Garlic Powder

1.5 cup Ketchup

1/3 cup Dijon Mustard

2 tsp Black Pepper, ground

1/2 tsp Cumin, ground

1/3 cup Golden Raisins

1 ea Orange Rind

1. Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil.

2. Simmer on low heat for 30 minutes or until thickens.

3. Strain through mesh seive.

Beer Brined Onion Rings:

2 cups IPA beer

1 cup AP Flour

1 cup Potato Starch

1 tsp Baking Powder

3 tsp Salt

1 ea Spanish Onions

4 qt Canola oil

1. Slice onion into 1/4 inch slices. Remove the layer of membrane between each layer (that's so the onion doesn't pull through when bitten into!). Dust the rings with flour.

2. Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl. Slowly whisk in the beer.

3. Bring the canola oil up to 350 degrees. Dip the onions into the batter and drop into the oil. Fry until golden brown.