There’s no doubt winter has rolled in and brought out are warmest puffy coat. With the freezing weather comes dry hair, chapped lips, brittle nails, you name it, this season takes a toll on our beauty routine. Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to share some ideas for winter recovery.

What is going on with our hair? Dry heat, hats, static…all wreak havoc. We tend to amp up our moisturizer this time of year, look for moisturizing hair products as well. Mickey admits she’s obsessed with all things Alterna Haircare and their Caviar Moisture is because it doesn't’t weigh hair down. It also works to reverse the damage (anti aging) and the shine and scent are mind blowing. Clearly, this is why it's the #1 selling hair product at Sephora.

Alterna Caviar Moisture Duo is a limited edition set with the award winning shampoo and conditioner. The number one selling hair care at Sephora is formulated with pure caviar extract—rich in omega 3 fatty acids, proteins, minerals, and vitamins A, C, and D—to visibly improve the signs of aging hair in as little as one use. A proprietary blend of Sea Silk® and an Age Control Complex® help target the physical, environmental, and natural signs of aging and stress that can cause hair to look older and start to lose moisture—becoming dry, brittle, and more prone to breakage. The lipid-rich formula helps to replenish every strand, sealing in moisture for hair that looks and feels healthier. You will see a vast improvement in shine, texture, softness, and manageability. Limited Edition Duo pack for the holidays

Lips are a mess this time of year. Mickey’s go to lip treatment is Blistex. It’s affordable and they launch two new products every year that align with technology but also trending ingredients. This year they launched Triple Essentials and the Lip Serum. Lip Serum is a daily treatment absorbs quickly leaving this velvet like moisture to lips. She applies it all day. Triple Essential combines three essential oils (Mandarin, Palmarosa and Chamomile) that soothe, heal and hydrate lips without a greasy feel. Plus, it’s got SPF15 which is always a benefit.

Smooth skin is in with this radiant, full coverage foundation with skin-loving ingredients wrapped in a luxurious, creamy gel. Mickey is a fan of Double Duty Beauty Empowered Hybrid Gel Foundation available at Ultra .The unique oil-free blend of smoothing, plumping and pore refining ingredients help brighten skin while moisturizing and blurring the look of fine lines and pores. The cooling, hypoallergenic gel feels like a drink of water for your skin, while masking any redness, dark spots, acne and uneven skin tone for 12-hour wear across skin types. It's available in a range of shades to match any skin tone with a soft, rose scent and natural, radiant finish.

Next up on Mickey's list Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream Moisturizing Super Cream. Developed with plastic surgeons, the leading experts in skin rejuvenation, Confidence in a Cream is a quick-absorbing super cream that transforms your skin for a supple, healthier, younger-looking appearance. The proprietary Anti-Aging Armour Rejuvenating Concentrate combines collagen and hyaluronic acid to plump fine lines and wrinkles, while niacin, peptides, a super ceramide complex and other high-performance ingredients are activated upon contact to immerse your skin in moisture, smooth texture, enhance firmness, and reduce the look of pores and discoloration. Perfect for all skin types, you'll see powerful results instantly and more dramatic results over time!

Also making the top of Mickey's winter recovery list is Maxus Nails.

This is possibly the best protectant to nails according to Mickey. Nails grow like crazy and stay hydrated and protected. 11 Free formulation - Does not contain formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, toluene, dbp (dibutyl phthlate), or camphor. The products are Parabens Free - Sulfates Free - Gluten Free - Phthalates Free .

