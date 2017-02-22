Cocktails Collection - Margarita (Photo: ivanmateev, (c) ivanmateev)

National Margarita Day doesn't mean you can't enjoy your favorite summer beverage! This "skinny" version of your favorite lime infused drink is here to stay - we'll just keep waiting for the clock to hit 5pm!

INGREDIENTS

Kosher salt or coarsely ground sea salt

2 ounces (1/4 cup) silver tequila

1½ ounces (3 tablespoons/about 1½ small limes) fresh lime juice

1 ounce (2 tablespoons/about ½ of a medium orange) fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon light agave nectar

1 lime wedge or round, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

Pour a layer of salt onto a small plate (preferably one just slightly larger than the top of your margarita glass). Slice off a small piece of lime and run the wet edge of the slice along half of the rim of your glass. Dip the top of the glass into the salt at a 45-degree angle and roll it from side to side to catch the salt. Add ice cubes to your glass and set it aside.

Fill a small cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in the tequila, freshly squeezed lime and orange juice and agave nectar. Put on the lid and shake for 30 seconds. Strain the liquid into your glass and garnish with a slice of lime.

