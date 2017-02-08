(Photo: Sheppard, Markette)

In the last few years, Iceland has become one of the hottest destinations to visit. Traveling to Iceland has become more affordable than ever with cheap flights from the U.S. starting at $99. Between the lush landscapes, the hot springs, lava fields, and glacier caves, Iceland has definitely become a contender in top places to visit. So here is a list of the top destinations to hit up during your stay Iceland.

1: Blue Lagoon: This is probably one of the most popular spots to visit. The Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa about the size of two football fields and sits amidst an 800-year-old lava field on the Rekjanes peninsula. The lagoon can hold hundreds of people and since it's so popular make sure you make a reservation

2: Svartifoss Waterfall: Svartifoss is one of the exceptional waterfalls in South-Iceland. It's situated in Skaftafell, which belongs to Vatnajökull National park. It is a breathtaking waterfall, 12 meters high, with black columnar basalt formations which beautifully frame the waterfall and give it its name, Black fall. From afar it looks like a big heart.

3: Aurora Borealis in Reykjavik: The Aurora Borealis aka the Northern lights are a beautiful phenomenon that everyone should try to experience in person. If you're not familiar with the Aurora Borealis, they are usually these green lights that can be seen in places in the far north such as Canada, Scandinavia, and of course Iceland. When it comes to the Northern lights, they typically are visible for more than 8 months out of the year. From late August to about the end of April are the best chance to see the spectacular light show.

4: The Silfra Fissure: The Silfra Tectonic fissure is a unique and stunning freshwater rift that's easily accessible to recreational divers and snorkel divers. Known as one of the clearest waters in the world and diver and snorkelers dive and float between the American and European continental plates.

5 Reynisfjara Beach: Reynisfjara is some 180 kilometers from Reykjavik (perhaps 2 and half hour drive) and it is an easy drive on the ring road (Highway One). This has to be one the coolest destinations on the list and has black sand, lots of pebbles (great for skipping stones!), a pyramid-shaped cliff called Gardar, and there are seabirds there such as puffins, fulmars and guillemots .

