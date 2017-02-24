Best brunches in Loudoun County

Plate of Eggs Benedict (Photo: Monkey Business Images Ltd, (c) Monkey Business Images Ltd)

Something about the warm weather has people thinking they've got to get out to brunch. But you don't have to head all the way downtown to have a great brunch experience.

Here are the best brunch spots in Loudoun County:

Tuscarora Mill has a great ambiance, it feels fancy, yet accessible. "Tuskies" as it's affectionately known by locals started as a grain mill in 1899. It was recently ranked best fine dining, best chef and best waitress by the Loudoun Times Mirror. Brunch is available on Sunday from 10 am - 2 pm complete with made-to-order omelets and a buffet.

203 Harrison Street

Leesburg, Virginia

703-771-9300

You can't go wrong when it comes to food with a restaurant in the Clyde's group. But Clyde's at Willow Creek Farm is truly something special. The restaurant was recreated from antique heavy timber from buildings set to be demolished. The outside patio is gorgeous, we highly recommend sitting outside, weather permitting. Their brunch offers a wide variety with everything from granola and yogurt parfait to steak and eggs. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am - 4 pm.

42920 Broadlands Blvd

Ashburn, Virginia

571-209-1200

If you're looking for something non-traditional, head to Mokomandy in Sterling. The modern Korean-American cuisine with a hint of Cajun is definitely different, but in a good way. Mokomandy offers a brunch menu that packs a hearty punch. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am - 2:30 pm.

20789 Great Falls Plaza

Unit 176

Sterling, Virginia

571-313-0505

For a real farm-to-table feel head to Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville. Their menu is created using seasonal and local ingredients. They list all the local farms they source their food from. An additional plus is it's located in the quaint downtown of Lovettsville. Brunch is served on Saturdays and Sundays 11 am - 3 pm.

13 E Broad Way

Lovettsville, Virginia

540 - 822 - 3008

The cutest little coffee shop in all of Loudoun is a great place to grab brunch. Shoe's Cup & Cork operates out of a location that was originally a shoe shop in the heart of downtown Leesburg. If the weather is nice enough, head back to their "secret garden" and enjoy brunch from their scratch kitchen on Saturdays and Sundays all day.

17 North King St.

Leesburg, Virginia

703-771-7463

(© 2017 WUSA)