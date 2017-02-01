Ben & Jerry's rolls out new ice cream treat!

Ben & Jerry's brand ice cream sits in a supermarket freezer in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2014 Bloomberg Finance LP)

I scream, you scream, we all scream for BEN AND JERRYS! The dynamic ice cream duo is back and launching their brand new ice cream treats: Pint Slices!

These delicious holdable treats will feature all of your favorite flavors in a chocolate covered coated square of ice cream deliciousness! the flavors currently available right now are: Americone Dream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate chip cookie dough.

Where can you get them? In your local grocery store! Send us a picture if you find them!

