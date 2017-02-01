Ben & Jerry's rolls out new ice cream treat!

I scream, you scream, we all scream for BEN AND JERRYS! The dynamic ice cream duo is back and launching their brand new ice cream treats: Pint Slices!
These delicious holdable treats will feature all of your favorite flavors in a chocolate covered coated square of ice cream deliciousness! the flavors currently available right now are: Americone Dream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Where can you get them? In your local grocery store! Send us a picture if you find them!
