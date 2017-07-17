Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity in recent years. Here's a light vegetarian recipe that's perfect for any diet, courtesy of Damn Delicious.
INGREDIENTS:
· 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
· 2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed
· 2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
· 2 tablespoons olive oil
· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes
· 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS:
1. To make the balsamic reduction, add balsamic vinegar and brown sugar to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slight boil and reduce by half, about 6-8 minutes; set aside and let cool.
2. Place brussels sprouts into a 3-qt slow cooker. Stir in olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Top with butter.
3. Cover and cook on low heat for 3-4 hours or high for 1-2 hours.
4. Serve immediately, drizzled with balsamic reduction and topped with Parmesan.
