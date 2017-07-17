Homemade Roasted Brussel Sprouts (Photo: bhofack2, brent Hofacker)

Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity in recent years. Here's a light vegetarian recipe that's perfect for any diet, courtesy of Damn Delicious.

INGREDIENTS:

· 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

· 2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

· 2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

· 2 tablespoons olive oil

· Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes

· 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1. To make the balsamic reduction, add balsamic vinegar and brown sugar to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slight boil and reduce by half, about 6-8 minutes; set aside and let cool.

2. Place brussels sprouts into a 3-qt slow cooker. Stir in olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Top with butter.

3. Cover and cook on low heat for 3-4 hours or high for 1-2 hours.

4. Serve immediately, drizzled with balsamic reduction and topped with Parmesan.

