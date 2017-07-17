WUSA
Vegetarian balsamic brussels sprouts recipe

Hallie Miller, WUSA 1:22 PM. EDT July 17, 2017

Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity in recent years. Here's a light vegetarian recipe that's perfect for any diet, courtesy of Damn Delicious

INGREDIENTS:

·         1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

·         2 tablespoons brown sugar, packed

·         2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

·         2 tablespoons olive oil

·         Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

·         2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into cubes

·         1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1.     To make the balsamic reduction, add balsamic vinegar and brown sugar to a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a slight boil and reduce by half, about 6-8 minutes; set aside and let cool.

2.     Place brussels sprouts into a 3-qt slow cooker. Stir in olive oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Top with butter.

3.     Cover and cook on low heat for 3-4 hours or high for 1-2 hours.

4.     Serve immediately, drizzled with balsamic reduction and topped with Parmesan.

