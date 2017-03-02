Bacon-wrapped Pork Loin with Fruits. Courtesy: Thinkstock (Photo: evgenyb)

Chef Mike Ellis of Charlie Palmer Steak shares a succulent signature dish: bacon wrapped pork tenderloin with fennel Puree, arugula and fennel salad, with Spanish chorizo-banyuls jus. Serves 4

Ingredients:

• 1 2lb pork tenderloin

• 10 slices smoked bacon

• 3 T soybean oil

• 3 fennel bulbs

• 1 QT milk

• ½ Cup banyuls vinegar

• ½ Cup Spanish chorizo, cut into a small dice

• 1 Cup demi glace (substitutions below)

• 1 T unsalted butter

• 2 T extra virgin olive oil

• 1 lemon, juiced

For the pork tenderloin and the sauce:

Using a sharp knife, remove all of the silver skin from the pork tenderloin. Lay a piece of plastic wrap down and place the slices of bacon on top of it so that they overlap each other ¼ inch

Place the cleaned pork tenderloin at the bottom of the bacon and roll it towards the top, so that it is tightly wrapped in the sliced bacon.

Heat a heavy skillet or cast iron pan over medium-high heat, add the soybean oil, and then the pork tenderloin.

Cook on all sides until the bacon is almost fully crispy, then place the pan with the pork into a preheated 400° oven until the internal temperature reaches 140°. Remove the pan from the oven, remove the pork from the pan and let it rest for 10 minutes.

Pour the grease out of the pan and return it to the stovetop on medium heat. Add the banyuls vinegar to deglaze the pan, reducing the liquid down to approximately 1 tablespoon.

Add the chorizo and the demi glace, bringing to a boil before whisking in the butte

Once the sauce has thickened, remove it from heat.

For the fennel puree:

Roughly chop 2 heads of fennel; place in a saucepot over medium heat.

Cover with milk and season with salt and pepper, simmering until fennel is tender.

Strain the fennel out of the milk, and put the fennel into a blender, adding 3 tablespoons of the milk that it was cooked in. Puree until smooth.

Taste and season with additional salt and pepper.

For the salad:

Using a mandolin, shave the remaining head of fennel as thinly as possible. Gently toss the shaved fennel with the arugula, extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

To plate:

Add the fennel puree to the bottom of each plate and top with slices of the tenderloin. Spoon the sauce over the tenderloin as desired. Top with the arugula and fennel salad and enjoy!

Making Demi-Glace:

Demi-Glace is a staple of restaurant kitchens and is a reduced veal or beef stock used for making sauces.To make your own, roast 10 lbs veal or beef bones in a 500° oven for an hour.

Add in 3 carrots chopped and 2 onions chopped and return to the oven for another 45 minutes.

Transfer the mixture to a stock pot and add 6-8 qts of water, adding any brown bits from your roasting pan.

Add in one 6-oz can of tomato paste and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and keep at a gentle simmer for 12-24 hours, skimming off any fat that rises to the surface every 30 minutes or so.

Strain the stock and return to the stove top on medium-high heat for 4-5 hours until it reduces to 2 cups. It can be frozen for up to 6 months.

