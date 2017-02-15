Here’s a delicious recipe from Eleven Courses Catering that you can make either for your next party, or maybe even your wedding reception! Here’s what you’ll need and how to put these delicious bites together:

Avocado Crème:

½ Cup Avocado Pulp

½ Cup Sour Cream

2 Tablespoons Lime Juice

1 Tablespoon Honey​

Salt to taste

Whisk ingredients together until smooth and put in piping bag (you can also use a ziplock bag and cut off the end when ready to use.) Set aside.

Green Pea Pesto:

1 Cup Fresh Peas, rough chopped

​2 Cloves Roasted Garlic, pureed

​​2 Tablespoons Mint, minced

​​2 Tablespoons Parsley, minced

​​1 Tablespoons Oregano, minced

​​2 tsp. Celery Salt

​¼ Cup Cucumber Vinegar

​​ ½ Cup Soybean Oil

Whisk Pesto Ingredients together until blended well.

Place a spoonful of avocado crème on the toast point, place 1-2 shaved asparagus on crème, Drizzle Green Pea Pesto over and top with one whole cilantro leaf. Snack at it!!

You can even watch a live demonstration of this tasty dish here!

