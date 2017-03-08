Asiago and prosciutto toasts

Looking for a tasty, low-carb appetizer for the next time you have guests over? Our friend Parker Wallace has some delicious asiago and prosciutto toasts that you’ll love and are easy to make.

Here’s what you'll need:

Ingredients:

1 cup grated asiago cheese

1/3 cup garlic mayonnaise

2 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, about 5 slices, chopped

1 loaf (12-in.) French baguette, sliced into 18 pieces

3 Tbsp. balsamic glaze

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil leaves

Instructions :

1. Combine Asiago, Hellmann's® or Best Foods® Organic Garlic Mayonnaise and prosciutto in small bowl.

2. Spread cheese mixture evenly on baguette slices, then arrange on baking sheet.

3. Broil until golden, about 3 minutes. Arrange toasts on serving platter, then drizzle with balsamic glaze and sprinkle with basil.

Tip: To make your own balsamic glaze, simmer balsamic vinegar over medium heat until thickened and it coats the back of a spoon.

Let us know how this tasty dish works out, and how even the kids will want more!

Parker even came on Great Day to tell us how we can avoid certain foods we may or may not have given up for Lent! You can watch that segment here.

