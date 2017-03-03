Cut macro blueberry pie on a plate. horizontal Courtesy: Thinkstock (Photo: ALLEKO, ALLEKO)

A "buckle" is an early American form of coffee cake, usually baked with fresh fruit. Here's a delicious recipe from Willowsford Farm . Its down home goodness has withstood the test of time. Try it for yourself!

Serves 8 to 10

INGREDIENTS

For the topping:

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1. In a small bowl blend together the butter, sugar, flour, cinnamon, and nutmeg until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Refrigerate while making the batter

For the batter:

1 1/2 sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup sugar

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups berries

2 small apples, peeled, cored and shredded (about 1 cup)

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, and vanilla.

3. In a small bowl, stir together the baking powder, flour and salt. Gently stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture. Fold in the apples and berries.

4. Spread the batter in a well-buttered 10-by 2-inch round cake pan or 2-quart baking pan, sprinkle the topping evenly over it and bake the buckle until it is golden brown, about 45 to 50 minutes.

