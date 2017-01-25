Anti-aging beauty treatments at Cosmetic Dermatology Center

Certified dermatologist, Dr. Nicole Hayre discusses the anti-aging procedures offered at the Cosmetic Dermatology Center including body contouring and dermal fillers. The Cosmetic Dermatology Center in McLean, VA.  is offering a special offer through the end of the month, $50 off for any procedure.

WUSA 11:41 AM. EST January 25, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories