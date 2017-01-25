Anti-aging beauty treatments at Cosmetic Dermatology Center
Certified dermatologist, Dr. Nicole Hayre discusses the anti-aging procedures offered at the Cosmetic Dermatology Center including body contouring and dermal fillers. The Cosmetic Dermatology Center in McLean, VA. is offering a special offer through the end of the month, $50 off for any procedure.
WUSA 11:41 AM. EST January 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Greenpeace protesters resist Trump, climb crane in DC
-
Video: Vehicles catch on fire on WB I-70 in Frederick
-
Waitress gets generous tip and message
-
Trump orders hiring freeze on federal workers
-
Popular radio guest with disabilities passes away
-
Principal under fire for alleged comment
-
Federal workers fear hiring freeze
-
Search for suspect in bus stop shooting
-
Best Christmas ever for homeless vet
More Stories
-
Greenpeace protesters 'resist' Trump, climb crane…Jan 25, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
1 dead after crash triggers fire on WB I-70 in FrederickJan 25, 2017, 9:47 a.m.
-
Train & tanker truck collide in Prince William CoJan 25, 2017, 10:56 a.m.