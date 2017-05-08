Amazon will open a real-life bookstore in Georgetown

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 4: Customers browse books and other Amazon products at the newly-opened Amazon Books in Seattle, Washington. The online retailer opened its first brick-and-mortar book store. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2015 Getty Images)

Book lovers rejoice! Everyone's favorite online shopping site Amazon will open a brick-and-mortar store in Georgetown, DC sometime in the near future.

The Washington Post reports that the 10,000 square foot store will take over the retail space on M street next to where Barnes & Noble used to be. This store will join Amazon's other bookstores popping up all over the country including locations in San Diego, Portland, Ore., and its hometown, Seattle.

The bookstore will have books and many of their famous gadgets like the Amazon Fire, Alexa and Echo devices. This push comes during Amazon's pre-opening of their pilot program for the "Amazon Go" stores set to open in the future as well.

