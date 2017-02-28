Amazon Prime will ship food to your house from these 150 DC restaurants

Olly Murs visits Amazon to pick, pack and personally deliver surprise gifts to a family of fans using Amazon Prime Now one-hour service on November 30, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Amazon) (Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack, 2015 Getty Images)

Love going out to eat but don't want to travel? no worries, Amazon's newest fad, Amazon Restaurants is going to deliver fresh amazing meals to your home or office in an hour or less. Amazon is rolling out the service in DC because they know how busy DC people can be!

Using the Amazon or Prime Now mobile apps or by visiting www.amazon.com/restaurants, Prime members in D.C. can order from participating restaurants, browse menus, track the status of their delivery, and watch as their delivery driver travels from the restaurant to the delivery address in real time.

New Participating Restaurants in Washington, D.C. include:

Absolute Noodle

Acacia Bistro

Addis Ethiopian Restaurants

Al Volo DC

Amsterdam Falafelshop

Appioo African Bar & Grill

Arepa Zone

b DC Penn Quarter

Banana Leaves Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Bangkok Joes

Bar Deco

Bolt Burgers

Bozzelli’s

Cafe of India

Coppi’s Organic Restaurant

Das Ethiopian

DC Pizza

DC Wisey’s

DCity Smokehouse

District Doughnut and Coffee

Duffy’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

Dupont Pizza

Espita Mezcaleria

Hill Country Barbecue Market

Indique

I-Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar

Johnny Pistola’s

Kapnos

Khepra’s Raw Food Juice Bar

Kogod Liquors & Deli

Le Caprice DC Cafe Bakery

Lore Lounge

Maketto

Masala Art

Mayur Kabob House

Merzi

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moxie’s

Mythology

Nazca Mochica

Nerds & Nibblers

New Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

New Heights Restaurant

Osteria Morini

Panda Gourmet

Pasha’s Kitchen

Pizza Mart

Pow Pow

Prescription Chicken

Quara Ethiopian Fusion Restaurant

Rakuya

Rasoi Indian Kitchen

Rice Bar

Rito Loco

San Antonio Bar & Grill

Shanghai Tokyo Cafe

Shawafel

Simply Banh Mi

Sloppy Mamas

Thai Chili

The Chickery

The Deli

Toku Japanese and Asian Cuisine

Tono Sushi

Uni Bistro

Uprising Muffin Company

Ventnor Sports

West Wing Cafe

Zorba’s Cafe

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

(© 2017 WUSA)