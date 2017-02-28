Amazon Prime will ship food to your house from these 150 DC restaurants

Love going out to eat but don't want to travel? no worries, Amazon's newest fad, Amazon Restaurants is going to deliver fresh amazing meals to your home or office in an hour or less. Amazon is rolling out the service in DC because they know how busy DC people can be!
Using the Amazon or Prime Now mobile apps or by visiting www.amazon.com/restaurants, Prime members in D.C. can order from participating restaurants, browse menus, track the status of their delivery, and watch as their delivery driver travels from the restaurant to the delivery address in real time.
New Participating Restaurants in Washington, D.C. include:
Absolute Noodle
Acacia Bistro
Addis Ethiopian Restaurants
Al Volo DC
Amsterdam Falafelshop
Appioo African Bar & Grill
Arepa Zone
b DC Penn Quarter
Banana Leaves Asian Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Bangkok Joes
Bar Deco
Bolt Burgers
Bozzelli’s
Cafe of India
Coppi’s Organic Restaurant
Das Ethiopian
DC Pizza
DC Wisey’s
DCity Smokehouse
District Doughnut and Coffee
Duffy’s Irish Restaurant and Pub
Dupont Pizza
Espita Mezcaleria
Hill Country Barbecue Market
Indique
I-Thai Restaurant & Sushi Bar
Johnny Pistola’s
Kapnos
Khepra’s Raw Food Juice Bar
Kogod Liquors & Deli
Le Caprice DC Cafe Bakery
Lore Lounge
Maketto
Masala Art
Mayur Kabob House
Merzi
Moe’s Southwest Grill
Moxie’s
Mythology
Nazca Mochica
Nerds & Nibblers
New Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
New Heights Restaurant
Osteria Morini
Panda Gourmet
Pasha’s Kitchen
Pizza Mart
Pow Pow
Prescription Chicken
Quara Ethiopian Fusion Restaurant
Rakuya
Rasoi Indian Kitchen
Rice Bar
Rito Loco
San Antonio Bar & Grill
Shanghai Tokyo Cafe
Shawafel
Simply Banh Mi
Sloppy Mamas
Thai Chili
The Chickery
The Deli
Toku Japanese and Asian Cuisine
Tono Sushi
Uni Bistro
Uprising Muffin Company
Ventnor Sports
West Wing Cafe
Zorba’s Cafe
