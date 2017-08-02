DC Walk
Saturday | October 14, 2017
WALK CHECK-IN: 9:00 AM
WALK STARTS: 10:00 AM
LOCATION: Washington Monument Grounds
DISTANCE: 3 miles
Director of Development
Brittany Garcia
bgarcia@ALSinfo.org
240-428-9604
More than just a few-mile trek, the Walk to Defeat ALS® is an opportunity to bring hope to people living with ALS, to raise money for a cure, and to come together for something you care about. The Walk to Defeat ALS® is The ALS Association’s biggest annual event, which raises funds that allow our local chapters to sustain care services and support research for much of the next year.
