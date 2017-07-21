WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 43 weather alerts
Close

Alice in Wonderland comes to Imagination Stage

Laura Morgan, WUSA 3:38 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Interested in a new take on a classic story? Imagination Stage's Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure is just the show for you. 

The rock and roll musical is at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD until August 13th. All the beloved characters from the story take the stage, but now they're armed with instruments. Disney meets David Bowie in this new iteration that will entertain kids and parents alike.


 

This article is sponsored by Imagination Stage. Get your tickets to Wonderland before it ends August 13th

For more entertainment news, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook and Twitter

 

© 2017 WUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories