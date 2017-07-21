Alice in Wonderland comes to Imagination Stage

Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD (Photo: Custom)

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Interested in a new take on a classic story? Imagination Stage's Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure is just the show for you.

The rock and roll musical is at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, MD until August 13th. All the beloved characters from the story take the stage, but now they're armed with instruments. Disney meets David Bowie in this new iteration that will entertain kids and parents alike.





This article is sponsored by Imagination Stage. Get your tickets to Wonderland before it ends August 13th!

