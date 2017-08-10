With so few weekends left of the summer, it's time to make the most of the season with a date night destination for two. These limited-time-only activities will suit every kind of couple, from partners who prefer chill nights on the sofa to fast-paced adventure 'junkies' looking for the latest thrill.

All that jazz

Every Friday evening until the end of August, the National Gallery of Art hosts 'Jazz in the Garden,' where local jazz artists perform alongside its world-renowned sculptures. Come with an appetite, as the Pavilion Cafe serves American-style cuisine as well as beer and sangria. Catch it now, or forever hold your peace (until next May, that is).

Dinner and a murder

For the first time ever, the Baltimore Comedy Factory will host 'Sing for Your Life,' an interactive, live comedy show in which audience members will join forces with the actors to help solve a murder-mystery whodunit. Tickets are $20 per guest for general admission, and $35 if you wish to dine in. 5625 O'Donnell St. Baltimore, MD.

Peddles and pubs

Looking for a bar crawl without the...er...crawling bit? The Arlington Pub Trolley revamps the typical happy hour with a scenic tour of the area on a group bike tour that stops at 11 different partner bars. You can either fill the trolley with a group of 14 or just book two seats and make some new friends along the ride! Be sure to book your spots online in advance.

