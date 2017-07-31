A taste of Citi Open Tennis Tournament's cross-cultural menu

In preparation for Citi Open Tennis Tournament's Embassy Chef Challenge on Aug. 3, Markette gets a behind-the-scenes look at Honduran Chef Yovanna Reiser's specialty ceviche. For more information, visit CitiOpenTennis.com.

WUSA 11:16 AM. EDT July 31, 2017

